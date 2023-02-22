Kanti Bhatt Memorial and Reading Room inaugurated

A memorial to celebrate the life and works of renowned Gujarati journalist and columnist Kanti Bhatt was inaugurated Tuesday at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in the Khanpur area of Ahmedabad.

Gujarati author and playwright Madhu Rye unveiled the Kanti Bhatt Memorial and Reading Room that has around 1,600 books from Bhatt’s personal collection donated by veteran journalist and his wife Sheela Bhatt, who was formerly an editor with The Indian Express.

In addition, 16,000 pieces written by him over the six decades of his journalistic life have also been made available to the public.

The memorial, which also has on display his personal photographs and a collection of antique communication equipment, will be open to students and researchers for reference.

Following the opening of the memorial, all the works of Bhatt have been digitised and made available online for public access. Bhatt was known for writing on a wide range of topics and had major contributions towards investigative and field journalism.

Bhatt died in Mumbai at the age of 88 on August 4, 2019. Born on July 15, 1931, Bhatt was a native of Zanzmer village of Bhavnagar district of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat. He did his Bachelor of Commerce from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Bhatt was also the founding editor of Abhiyaan—one of the leading Gujarati magazines.