Kamdhenu varsity yet to get 24 research centres

NEARLY nine months since the notification by the state government, the Kamdhenu University still awaits transfer of 24 research stations from four other agricultural universities.

With the delay in transfer of these research and extension centres to Kamdhenu University– established by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2009 — it is the students who are at the receiving end. Currently, there is a single livestock research station with Kamdhenu University which is in Himmatnagar.

In the absence of its own statute, the university has been following the Common Statutes for Agricultural Universities of Gujarat, 2011 applicable to the four agricultural universities – – Anand Agricultural University, Junagadh Agricultural University, Navsari Agricultural University and Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural university.

Sources revealed that hardly any research has been undertaken at the research centre that started in 2015-16 and claims to have a livestock of barely 10-12 cows.

The university’s genesis states that it aims at conducting “need-based research and dissemination of findings of research and other technical information (lab to land) in veterinary and animal sciences including dairy, fisheries and allied sciences”.

Given the recent round of meetings conducted between vice-chancellors of four agricultural universities and Kamdhenu University along with senior officials from the two departments of agriculture, animal husbandry, cow breeding and fisheries, the transfer will not be effected in another three months.

“It has been decided in the meeting for which we have received the minutes to transfer research stations from April 1,2022,” said Navsari Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Z P Patel. The university has to transfer two research stations-Livestock Research Station Navsari and Polyclinic at Waghai Dangs-to Kamdhenu University. The 24 research stations are to be transferred from Anand Agricultural University (10), Junagadh Agricultural University (8), Navsari Agricultural University (2) and Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University (2) along with Center of excellence in Aquaculture, Ukai and all instructional and animal fodder farms attached to veterinary colleges.

There has been a positive development on this issue and the state government has assured it to be addressed soon, said Vice Chancellor of Kamdhenu University Dr N H Kelawala.

After a decade since it was established and over seven years it started operations in 2014, the long-pending demand of transfer of 11 colleges affiliated to the four agricultural universities were approved on April 1,2021.

“According to the rules a decision was made. Looking at all administrative matters while the education institutions were transferred on April 1, 2021 the 24 research stations will be transferred on April 1, 2022,” said Vice-Chancellor of Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University Dr R M Chauhan.