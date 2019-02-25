Kamal Cup: At BJP sports meet, Jitu Vaghani plays politics, slams Congress

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani Sunday accused the Congress of playing divisive games in the country. He urged young athletes, gathered at a sports meet organised by the party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.

Vaghani was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the sports meet, Kamal Cup, named after the BJP’s election symbol — the lotus. Winners of five sports, kabaddi, volleyball, chess, carrom, and tug of war were awarded during the function held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre complex in Gandhinagar.

The ruling party strived to unite youth and infuse positivity, while the Congress was “destroying lives”, the BJP leader claimed. “We make youth play to enhance their skills…we do it to hone their skills, we infuse the feeling of nation first, patriotism, sportsmanship, Bharat mata first,” he said.

Questioning the Congress about its track record in the past 55 years, he said the Opposition party was provoking youth against the government. The Narendra Modi government had raised the number of universities from nine to 60 in the state, providing more youth access to education and technical skills, and introduced reservation in education and jobs for economically weaker sections of society, whereas the Congress indulged in nepotism, he said.

“Today if the Chief Minister’s son does not have the (requisite) skills, he cannot get a job,” Vaghani said. “During Congress rule, one would only get a job after paying lakhs, but Narendra Modi made all recruitment processes transparent.”

He also highlighted the state government’s Yuva Swavalamban Yojana which provides 50 per cent fee concession to students. Referring to Vibrant Gujarat Summits, global investment meets held annually and introduced by Modi when he was chief minister, Vaghani claimed that even the Congress had acknowledged that 70 per cent of MoUs signed had been effected.