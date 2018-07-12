Kalsaria inducted into Congress by Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi

Kanubhai Kalsaria with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo) Kanubhai Kalsaria with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Former AAP leader and former BJP MLA Dr Kanubhai Kalsaria was on Wednesday inducted into the Congress by party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Dr Kalsaria was accompanied by AICC general secretary and party’s Gujarat affairs in-charge Rajiv Satav during his meeting with Gandhi.

The Indian Express had on Tuesday reported that Dr Kalsaria was about to join the party. Kalsaria will be accompanying Rahul Gandhi in Bhavnagar and Amreli during the latter’s two-day visit from July 16. Rahul is scheduled to meet farmers in Bhavnagar, workers of Alang Shipbreaking yard and cattle keepers of Dhari jungles in Amreli district.

The development is significant in view of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and in the wake of senior Congress leader and MLA from the influential Koli-OBC community Kunwarji Bavaliya joining the BJP a week ago.

Kalsaria, a surgeon by profession who is running two hospitals in coastal Bhavnagar district, holds considerable influence in the rural belt of Bhavnagar district, particularly among the OBC Ahir community.

With Bavaliya shifting to the BJP and Kalsaria joining the Congress, a political warfare has already begun between the two parties in Saurashtra.

