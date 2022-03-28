Kalimi remembered, 2 of his works released in Ahmedabad

Renowned publisher, author, bibliophile, philanthropist and owner of Kalim Book Depot, a popular book store in Ahmedabad’s walled city area, Janaab Shahed Kalimi, who passed away at 77 on February 21, was remembered in Ahmedabad on Sunday at a function where two of his latest publications were released.

The first work, Bird Eye View of Sarkhej Roza Complex, has documented the unique historical and architectural aspects of the monument.

The second book, “Yaad-e-Ayyam” talks about the history of Gujarat in the pre-independence era. “It captures the nuances of Gujarat even before the advent of Islam in the western part of the country till 100 years before independence. Originally written in Arabic by Maulana Hakim Saiyed Abdul Haiy Hasani in a lecture format it has been translated in English by Prof Mahboob Husain A Abbassi,” said Mushir Kalimi, late Janaab Shahed Kalimi’s son.

Among academicians, heritage enthusiasts and historians who attended the function were were AS Saiyed, president Sarkhej Roza Committee, Professor MH Bombaywala, historian and curator founder of Peer Muhammad Shah Library, and architect Yatin Pandya.

The Kalim Book Depot, a landmark in Ahmedabad, founded by Janaab Shahed Kalimi’s grandfather, was once a fulcrum for intellectuals from across the city who would gather there in the evenings to discuss and deliberate upon radical ideas through poetry and shayari, said Mushir. It is also known for rare books on Gujarat’s medieval history, archaeology and religious texts.

Kalimi facilitated the translation of nearly 50 books on history of Gujarati and Urdu. “Some of the rarest books in Urdu, Arabic and Persian he got from vendors at the Gurjari bazaar… He would collect old books from all possible sources,” said Mushir.

Another of his works — a book on “Masjids and Makbaras of Ahmedabad” will be completed and released soon, said Mushir.