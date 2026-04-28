Gujarat BJP rebel defies 6-year suspension to win as Independent in Kadodara local polls

In a first for the Kadodara Nagar Palika in Gujarat’s Surat, three Independent candidates clinched victories in the local body elections Tuesday, led by a high-profile BJP rebel who was suspended just weeks ago.

Raju Bharwad, the former president of the BJP’s Bakshipanch Morcha, emerged victorious in ward No. 6. His win was a solitary triumph among a group of four rebels who had challenged the party. The three others, Bhola Bharwad (deputy sarpanch, Chalthan), Krunal Raghwani (general secretary, youth wing) and Pratap Prajapati (vice president, Bakshipanch Morcha) were defeated.

In addition to Bharwad, Manoish Mistry and Dharmesh Kanthariya scripted history by winning as Independents in ward No. 7, defeating both BJP and Congress rivals.