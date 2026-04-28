Gujarat BJP rebel defies 6-year suspension to win as Independent in Kadodara local polls

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In a first for the Kadodara Nagar Palika in Gujarat’s Surat, three Independent candidates clinched victories in the local body elections Tuesday, led by a high-profile BJP rebel who was suspended just weeks ago.
Raju Bharwad, the former president of the BJP’s Bakshipanch Morcha, emerged victorious in ward No. 6. His win was a solitary triumph among a group of four rebels who had challenged the party. The three others, Bhola Bharwad (deputy sarpanch, Chalthan), Krunal Raghwani (general secretary, youth wing) and Pratap Prajapati (vice president, Bakshipanch Morcha) were defeated.
In addition to Bharwad, Manoish Mistry and Dharmesh Kanthariya scripted history by winning as Independents in ward No. 7, defeating both BJP and Congress rivals.
The Kadodara Nagar Palika, with 28 seats across seven wards, was previously a BJP stronghold. However, internal friction over ticket distribution led to a significant rift. Several local heavyweights were suspended for six years after they chose to contest as Independents against party nominees.
While the BJP maintained its grip on power by winning 25 seats, the entry of three Independents marks a shift in the local political landscape.
Following the announcement, Raju Bharwad led a victory rally through the streets of ward No. 6.
“I am happy and sad at the same time; happy because I won, but sad because my friends lost,” Bharwad told The Indian Express. “My victory shows my acceptability among the people. I will work to provide better facilities to the citizens of this ward.”
Meanwhile, the BJP has secured victory in nine out of 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Gandhidam, Bhuj in Kutch district, Mandvi, Mundra, and Anjar.
Even though the BJP has major gains in nine municipalities, the party suffered a setback in the tribal Narmada district, with the AAP sweeping the district panchayat as well as three taluka panchayats of Dediapada, Sagbara, and Chikhda with a thumping majority.
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