Juvenile who issued ‘rape threats’ to cricketer’s daughter sent home

The 16-year-old boy from Kutch, who was rounded up on Sunday for allegedly issuing rape threats to the daughter of a cricketer on social media, was sent home as Ranchi police, who is investigating the case, is yet to arrive to Kutch to formally arrest him.

The juvenile accused will be under local police watch until Ranchi police arrives, according to senior officers. The Class 12 student had allegedly posted rape threats on Instagram against the minor daughter of the cricketer, after his team lost a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ranchi Police filed an FIR after uproar on social media.

On Sunday, investigating officers in Jharkhand alerted Kutch Bhuj police about the location of the accused in Kutch, after which he was picked up. According to Kutch Bhuj police, the boy confessed to have posted the rape threats on social media.

The accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 506 for criminal intimidation and section of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act in the FIR lodged by Ranchi Police. However, Kutch Bhuj police has no case against him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saurabh Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kutch Bhuj said, “Since the accused is a minor and we have not charged him, we cannot keep him under detention or arrest as per the Juvenile Justice Act. So he was allowed to go home Sunday night. On Tuesday morning, Ranchi Police will arrive and take his custody.”

