scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Justice Sonia Gokani officially takes charge as Gujarat Chief Justice

Chief Justice Gokani’s appointment was approved by the central government on February 12 and has been discharging her duties as CJ-designate since February 13.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat at swearing-in ceremony of Justice Sonia Gokani. (YouTube/ Gujarat High Court)

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Thursday formally administered oath to Gujarat High Court Chief Justice (designate) Sonia Gokani at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, making her officially the first woman to head the high court.

The ceremony was kicked off with the President of India through its representative reading out ‘the warrant of appointment’.

Chief Justice Gokani’s appointment was approved by the central government on February 12 and has been discharging her duties as CJ-designate since February 13.

Present on the dais during her oath-taking ceremony were Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Law Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Supreme Court judge Justice Bela Trivedi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
More from Ahmedabad

With Chief Justice Gokani, who is the senior most judge at Gujarat HC, due to retire on February 25, the HC also notified the new roster of sitting starting February 16. Chief Justice Gokani shall be dealing with all Public Interest Litigations (PILs), including matters related to environmental issues, letters, patent appeals for non-service matters, constitutional challenges to Acts, petitions related to contract and tender matters, and taxation matters, among others.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:50 IST
Next Story

Pakistan train blast: 1 killed, 3 wounded in explosion in Quetta-Peshawar train

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close