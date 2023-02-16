Justice Sonia Gokani officially takes charge as Gujarat Chief Justice

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Thursday formally administered oath to Gujarat High Court Chief Justice (designate) Sonia Gokani at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, making her officially the first woman to head the high court.

The ceremony was kicked off with the President of India through its representative reading out ‘the warrant of appointment’.

Chief Justice Gokani’s appointment was approved by the central government on February 12 and has been discharging her duties as CJ-designate since February 13.

Present on the dais during her oath-taking ceremony were Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Law Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Supreme Court judge Justice Bela Trivedi.

With Chief Justice Gokani, who is the senior most judge at Gujarat HC, due to retire on February 25, the HC also notified the new roster of sitting starting February 16. Chief Justice Gokani shall be dealing with all Public Interest Litigations (PILs), including matters related to environmental issues, letters, patent appeals for non-service matters, constitutional challenges to Acts, petitions related to contract and tender matters, and taxation matters, among others.