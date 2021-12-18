Justice (retd) Nanavati, who headed Gujarat riots panel, passes away

Justice (retired) GT Nanavati, who headed commissions probing the 2002 Gujarat riots and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, passed away on Saturday morning at his in Ahmedabad residence. He was 86.

According to Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, Justice Nanavati will be cremated at the Thaltej crematorium around 5:15 pm on Saturday.

Justice Nanavati’s commission, appointed to probe the Godhra train burning and the subsequent riots in which nearly 1,200 people were killed in Gujarat, had given a clean chit to now Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers, as well as well as to the police, the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal in its final report, made public in 2019. The commission had not summoned the then CM of Gujarat Modi during the course of its hearings.

Justice Nanavati enrolled as an advocate in the Bombay High Court in 1958 and remained on the Government Pleaders’ Panel. He was appointed as a permanent judge in Gujarat High Court from in July 1979 and was transferred to the Orissa High Court in 1993.

He was the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court in January 1994 and was transferred as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court in September 1994. He was subsequently appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India in March 1995, and retired as a judge in 2000.