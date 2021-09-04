Justice R M Chhaya takes charge as acting CJ of Gujarat HC

Justice R M Chhaya on Friday took charge as the acting Chief Justice at the Gujarat High Court following the retirement of the acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari.

The first court, comprising the bench of acting Chief Justice Chhaya and Justice Nirzar Desai, shall see them presiding over public interest litigations except for those pertaining to environment matters, civil applications pertaining to constitutional challenges to laws, including taxation laws, civil applications under land acquisition act, matters relating to central excise and customs as well as appeals under commercial courts.