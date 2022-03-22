Faith and hope kept us together during Covid: Justice Pardiwala

On the occasion of Nowruz, former solicitor general of India and Supreme Court Justice Rohinton Nariman and Gujarat High Court Justice Jamshed Pardiwala attended a gathering of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat in the city Monday evening.

The event was organised at Parsi Sanatorium at Navrangpura in Ahmedabad. It was attended by the likes of MF Dastoor, former chief fire officer of Ahmedabad and Keshav Kumar, former director of the anti-corruption bureau in Gujarat.

“A Greek philosopher Heraclitus said change is the only constant. We have to keep moving and evolving because the only thing constant is change. Look at the way our lives changed within just two years,” said Justice Pardiwala.

“If there were two horrible years in living memory, those would unarguably be 2020 and 2021. There has been an immense loss of lives and livelihoods. Many Zoroastrians in their late 30s and 40s passed away more particularly at Surat and Ahmedabad. I lost my senior KJ Shethna to Covid. The years 2020 and 2021 have taught us a lot about ourselves – our relationships, passion, work and values. More importantly, it reminded us that we are human and we need God. According to me, what has kept us going are faith and hope. In faith people have found their anchor in life and in hope, the courage to face all odds,” he added