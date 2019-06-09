Justice Kureshi not appointed: Gujarat HC lawyers’ association calls special general meet

The president of Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) on Saturday convened an “extraordinary general meeting (EGM)” for Monday to discuss the non-appointment of Justice A A Kureshi, the current senior-most judge from the parent High Court of Gujarat, as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court despite the May 10 recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

This comes a day after, the Union government notified appointment of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“Usually, recommendations of the Collegium are either approved or rejected within four weeks (by the government). But in the case of Justice Kureshi, the file has not been returned,” said Yatin Oza, GHAA president.

H D Suthar, Registrar of the Gujarat High Court, said that an acting chief justice is a stop-gap provision. “We have not received any information regarding the rejection of his lordship’s (Justice Kureshi) recommendation by the Collegium. In case a recommendation is rejected, it is notified through a circular,” Suthar added.

In November last year, the transfer of Justice Kureshi to the Bombay High Court had created a stir in Gujarat High Court with members of the bar observing a strike protesting against his transfer. The Gujarat High Court Advocate Association (GHAA) had passed a resolution that said the association “believes that such a transfer is unjustified and certainly has no connection with better administration of justice” and that it “impinges upon independence of judiciary”.