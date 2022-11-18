Justice Kariel’s transfer: Gujarat Bar members to meet CJI on Nov 21

A delegation of senior advocates from Gujarat will meet Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in his chambers at 1:30 pm November 21 with respect to the Supreme Court’s Collegium-recommended transfer of Gujarat High Court judge Justice Nikhil Kariel to the Patna High Court.

Bar members Friday abstained from work with courtrooms seen empty in livestreams. A few members also staged a protest outside the premises of the Gujarat HC.

On Thursday, Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) had passed a resolution declaring that the members will abstain from work immediately as a mark of protest against Justice Kariel’s recommended transfer. The Bar members termed the transfer “death of the independence of the judiciary”.

GHAA, in its resolution, further noted that “the transfer of such honest and upright judge for which the entire Bar is vouching in one voice is not in the right taste and is being strongly opposed as it strikes at the Rule of Law and Independence of Judiciary that are two prime edifice on which our Constitution rests.”