Justice Bela Trivedi among new members of Gujarat National Law University’s apex body

Three new nominations to Gujarat National Law University’s (GNLU) General Council have been made by Justice M R Shah of the Supreme Court, himself a member of the body. The new members are Justice Bela Trivedi, also of the apex court; additional solicitor-general S V Raju; and Ranbir Singh, pro-chancellor of Gurgaon’s IILM University.

The council is the highest decision-making body of the university, vested with powers to formulate and review its broad policies and programmes, suggest measures and issue directions for its development.

The other members include Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, state Law Minister Rushikesh Patel, chief secretary Pankaj Kumar, IIM-Ahmedabad director Errol D’Souza and Gujarat University vice-chancellor Himanshu Pandya.

Justice Trivedi has been associated with GNLU since its inception in 2004, when she was law secretary in the state government. She has previously served on the university’s General Council and Executive Council for brief spells.

Senior advocate and additional solicitor-general S V Raju has been nominated for a second term, having served on the council since 2018.

Ranbir Singh, the third new member, was the founder and former vice-chancellor of National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in Hyderabad and National Law University, Delhi.