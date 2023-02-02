Justice Arun Mishra calls for law to curb ‘unlawful internet behaviour’, social media free speech

Former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra on Thursday called for stringent legislation to punish “unlawful internet behaviour and cybercrimes” as well as to restrict the freedom of expression enjoyed by social media.

“Freedom of expression and information as is given to an individual or media—print or television—is the same as is given to social media or cyberspace; it is not larger than that. So there has to be stringent legislation dealing with this,” the retired judge said at the 25th All India Forensic Science Conference in Ahmedabad.

Justice Mishra, who is now the National Human Rights Commission chairperson, also said that Kautilya’s Arthashastra was the first source of forensic science in India.

“The method of committing crimes has changed. Technology is the weapon of the day… We are witness to an exponential rise in internet users over the past decade. Cyberspace is being used to infringe on civil and human rights at large, including individuals’ privacy. Cybersecurity is the key in fighting cyber crimes for the preservation of human rights,” he said.

“It is necessary to promote cyber-ethics and stringent legislation by the government to penalise and punish unlawful internet behaviour and cybercrimes…There is a need for more computerised forensic science laboratories, centres of excellence of information technology, security education and training officers, lawyers and judges,” he added.

Emphasising that forensic science was essential for the identification and preservation of human rights worldwide, he said, “Forensic science dates back to Kautilya’s Arthashastra in India, written about 2,300 years ago. The handprints known as ‘tarija’ were treated as an inimitable form of signature. It has been scientifically proven that fingerprint identification is infallible.”