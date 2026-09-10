Judge who upheld Ahmedabad blast sentences leaves for Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Alpesh Y Kogje said he owed his professional journey to the Gujarat High Court and spoke with unusual emotion about his attachment to the institution.

“I have to attribute everything I am today to this great institution.” With those words, Justice Alpesh Y Kogje on Wednesday bid farewell to the Gujarat High Court, where he started out as a lawyer under the mentorship of Additional Solicitor-General of India S V Raju, among others.

An alumnus of Vadodara’s Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Kogje went to the Madhya Pradesh High Court as the chief justice, weeks after being part of the bench that upheld 38 death sentences in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. He took the oath as the chief justice on Thursday.

Speaking at his farewell, Justice Kogje looked back on a journey that began in lawyers’ chambers in Vadodara and eventually brought him to the bench of the Gujarat High Court, where he would go on to be part of several significant and sensitive cases. The central government last week notified his appointment as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.