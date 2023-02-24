scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Justice AJ Desai appointed acting CJ of Gujarat HC

Justice Desai will be the senior most judge of the HC following the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Sonia Gokani on February 25.

Justice Desai was elevated as an Additional Judge at Gujarat HC in November 2011 and was confirmed as a permanent judge in September 2013. (Express Photo)
Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai has been appointed the Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) of Gujarat High Court with effect from February 26, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Twitter Friday.

Justice Desai joined the Bar in November 1985, starting his practice initially at the City Civil & Sessions Court, Ahmedabad and then at the Gujarat HC from 1991.

He was appointed the Assistant Government Pleader in 1994 and Additional Public Prosecutor in 1995.

He was also appointed the Central Government Standing Counsel during 2006 to 2009. He has been the panel lawyer for the Gujarat Electricity Board as well as the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited.

Justice Desai was elevated as an Additional Judge at Gujarat HC in November 2011 and was confirmed as a permanent judge in September 2013.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 23:05 IST
