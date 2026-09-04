Junior doctor’s suicide over ‘ragging’: Surat court rejects bail plea of 1 accused

From the prosecution side, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Dighant Tewar was present while advocate A J Baraiya appeared for the defence side and advocate J K Dave appeared for the complainant.

A COURT in Surat has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a second-year postgraduate student of the Government Medical College (GMC), Surat, in a case linked to the “mental and physical harassment” faced by a first year microbiology student and junior doctor of the same college, Dr. Harsh Pandya, who died – allegedly by suicide – on August 9.

The court of Special Judge (Atrocity) P A Patel also heard the anticipatory bail application of another student in connection with the same case and the order is expected in two-three days.

From the prosecution side, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Dighant Tewar was present while advocate A J Baraiya appeared for the defence side and advocate J K Dave appeared for the complainant.