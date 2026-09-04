Junior doctor’s suicide over ‘ragging’: Surat court rejects bail plea of 1 accused

A COURT in Surat has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a second-year postgraduate student of the Government Medical College (GMC), Surat, in a case linked to the “mental and physical harassment” faced by a first year microbiology student and junior doctor of the same college, Dr. Harsh Pandya, who died – allegedly by suicide – on August 9.
The court of Special Judge (Atrocity) P A Patel also heard the anticipatory bail application of another student in connection with the same case and the order is expected in two-three days.
From the prosecution side, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Dighant Tewar was present while advocate A J Baraiya appeared for the defence side and advocate J K Dave appeared for the complainant.
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On August 15, Harsh’s father Dr Shubhashchandra Pandya, a resident of Modasa, registered a police complaint against four PG students of the medical college in connection with his son’s death.
An anti-ragging committee set up by the GMC found that four accused senior students were involved in harassing the first-year students by using “abusive” language and “insulting them in front of other students”. The junior students were allegedly forced to sit on the floor for hours and were told to do menial tasks by the accused. “Unable to bear the harassment,” Dr Harsh Pandya allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room on August 9, the police complaint alleges.
The police booked all four accused under BNS 108 (abetment of suicide), 127 (2) (wrongfully confines another person), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 3(2)(v) of the Atrocity Act. The local police issued notices to all four accused.
After hearing the arguments from both the prosecution and defence sides, Surat District Court Special (Atrocity) Judge P A Patel rejected the anticipatory bail application of the accused student.
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APP Tewar told The Indian Express on Thursday, “We are satisfied with the order.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More