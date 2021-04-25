Junior doctors in Surat hospital seek stipend hike, warn of stir

The memorandum adds, “Doctors of NCH are working hard in tackling the Covid surge. They don't pay attention to their health, studies and family life. Thus, if our demand is met, it will motivate us to do more work." (Representational Image)

THE JUNIOR Doctors Association (JDA) at New Civil Hospital in Surat on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the authorities demanding a rise in stipend, adding that if their demands were not met before May 1, all 570 doctors of NCH would launch an “indefinite strike”.

In the memorandum handed to the dean of the Government Medical College on Saturday, the JDA pointed out that as per the rules, the stipend given to the doctors is to be revised and increased every three years. “Since 2018, there has been no increase in the stipend amount. Thus, we hope that a 40 percent hike will be implemented now. We have also made representations regarding this to Dean Dr Ritambara Mehta and OSD Milind Torwane but till date, nothing has been done.”

The memorandum adds, “Doctors of NCH are working hard in tackling the Covid surge. They don’t pay attention to their health, studies and family life. Thus, if our demand is met, it will motivate us to do more work.”

Surat NCH JDA president Dr Jignesh Gengadia said, “There are 420 junior doctors in NCH and we also have the support of around 150 intern doctors. If our demands are not met, all the doctors will go on strike from 8 am on May 1 and the medical set-up at NCH may collapse. We are getting a stipend amount of Rs 60,000 now and are demanding a 40 per cent hike. We have made representations with such demands at different time intervals but nobody has listened to us… but now we are firm. Doctors of NCH work hard day and night, taking care of Covid patients…including critical ones. With the steep rise in the number of Covid patients, we (doctors) are overburdened.”