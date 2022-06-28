Junior doctors of Ahmedabad hospital lift strike after health minister’s assurance

After 13 days of protest by the members of the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of the B J Medical College (BJMC) (affiliated to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital) over demands pending since last year, Tuesday, the association withdrew the strike following assurance by Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel that their demands will be considered and deliberated upon by the state health authorities.

Patel reportedly held a meeting with the dean and the post-graduate course director of BJMC along with the medical superintendent of the hospital Monday at Gandhinagar. On Monday itself the minister had joined duty after recovering from Covid-19. He had scheduled a meeting with the representatives of the JDA and the BJMC Tuesday.

In a statement, the JDA-BJMC said, “JDA-BJMC is withholding the satyagraha in faith of assurance from the Chief Minister and the Health Minister. We will join our duties from 8 am June 28. This positive step is aimed at patient care, not in fear of strict actions to be taken by authority. Hoping for a positive response from the government.”

Medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Dr Rakesh Joshi further said, “(There has been an) unconditional withdrawal of strike in anticipation of positive consideration of their demand.”

Following directions from the government ordering action against the junior doctors, a final eviction notice was issued by the college dean on June 21, directing the protesting doctors to vacate their hostel premises “within 24 hours”.

JDA-BJMC has been demanding equating the bond period service with the duration of senior residency owing to their service at Covid-19 wards for nearly 17 months. On May 28 and June 6, the BJMC post-graduate course director and medical superintendent of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, respectively, wrote to the additional chief secretary of health endorsing and recommending for counting bond service equal to the residency period.

Residency is a year-long specialised training after three years of the post-graduate programme and becomes mandatory if one wants to apply for teaching positions. In Gujarat, for those admitted through state quota seats, students are also mandated to serve a year-long medical bond period as rural tenure, which is separate from the residency period.

The JDA on June 15 had boycotted work from routine surgeries and OPD services, and a day later, had gone ahead further striking from duty in Covid-19 wards and from emergency services.