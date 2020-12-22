Junagadh: Two lions kill 17 year-old girl

Human deaths on account of attacks by lions in and around Gir forest are not common.

Two young lions killed a 17-year-old girl at a village in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Monday night, forest officers said.

Officers of the Gir Somnath social forestry division said the incident took place at Dhanfuliya village of Vanthali taluka when the two male lions charged at Bhavna Bamaniya when she and her cousin had gone to a field to answer nature’s call around 9.30 pm.

The victim was a native of Methan village in Singvad taluka of Dahod district in eastern Gujarat. While her parents were back home, she had come to the village with her maternal uncle’s family to work as an agricultural labourer.

“As the two lions charged at them, Rekha jumped in a nearby water tank. However, the carnivores caught hold of Bhavna, killed her, dragged her to a neighbouring farm and partially ate her body. Our staff reached the spot immediately and tried to rescue the girl but failed. They could only recover her body,” Ushman Nanavati, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Gir Somnath social forestry division, told The Indian Express.

Dhanfuliya is 12 km east of Vanthali town and less than 20 km from the border of Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary, the nearest protected forest area which is a habitat of lions. The village is located on the bank of Ozat river and lions outside protected areas prefer riverine patches for shelter.

Police said Rekha raised the alarm as soon as the lions attacked them. “However, the animals were very aggressive. A team of forest department staff reached the spot immediately and tried to shout the animals away but to no avail. The carnivores could only be driven away after around half-an-hour’s efforts,” Shailesh Sondarva, a head constable with Vanthali police said.

Sondarva is conducting an inquiry into the incident after a case of accidental death was registered at Vanthali police station Tuesday morning. “The victim’s body has been kept at government hospital in Junagadh city and her parents have been informed,” he added.

The DCF said the forest department was trying to catch the two lions after their “very unusual behaviour”. “This is a very unfortunate incident and the behaviour of the two lions is very unusual. Efforts are on to cage them and we are expecting success by Tuesday evening,” Nanavati said, adding, “The two lions were roaming in the social forestry division of Gir Somnath for quite some time but their movement was not near Dhafuliya. In fact, they were ranging in a large area for a while.”

Unless provoked, Asiatic lions rarely attack humans as they do not see humans as their prey. Human deaths on account of attacks by lions in and around Gir forest and other protected areas spread across Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are not common.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.