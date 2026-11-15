First casualty in 2 years: Lioness run over by train in Gujarat’s Junagadh

In the first such incident in over two years, a lioness was killed after being run over by a train in Junagadh district on Saturday. The incident took place at 12:33 pm when meter-gauge train no. 09595, traveling from Junagadh to Chalala in Amreli, was passing through the Ozat River bridge (Bridge No. 44, Pillar No. 29/6) near Khambhaliya village in the Moti Monpari beat of the Grass round, in Visavadar range.

The last reported deaths of lions by train in Gujarat – the last natural habitat of the Asiatic Lion – were two incidents in quick succession, leading to the deaths of two adults and two cubs, within a week in July 2024.

On Saturday, a statement issued by the Gir West Division of the Forest Department said, “A wild lioness, aged between 5 and 9 years, suddenly jumped from the earthen embankment near the train bridge onto the railway track on the bridge. The train’s loco pilot blew the horn and attempted to apply the brakes, but due to the very short distance, the train could not be stopped. Consequently, the lioness sustained severe injuries and died.”

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It added, “Upon being informed of the incident by the loco pilot to the railway tracker of the Visavadar range, forest department staff soon reached the spot, inspected the site and checked the surrounding area. After questioning the loco pilot and taking custody of the lioness’s carcass, it was taken to the Simar Rescue Centre for a post-mortem (PM), where a panel post-mortem will be conducted by the Veterinary Officer of Simar and the Veterinary Officer of Sasan.”

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the Forest Department also said that “a joint inspection will be carried out by a team of officials from the Forest Department and the Railways, and a thorough investigation of the entire incident will be conducted.”

When asked if the immediate area had been searched for cubs or a pride of lions that the deceased lioness may have been a part of, Prashant Shivkumar Tomar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Gir West Division, said, “Yes, the area has been searched. It was not a lactating female.”

On the cause of the incident, DCF Tomar said, “It is an unfortunate accident that happened because of the elevated bridge, the fact that the lioness elevated suddenly came onto the tracks and could not be immediately spotted from a distance.”

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An official from the Bhavnagar Division of Western Railway (WR) confirmed the incident and said there was a hold-up of an hour before the train resumed its journey. The Indian Express attempted to reach out to a Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr.DCM), but he was unavailable for comment on Saturday.

2024 Deaths and 27-month Streak

The Gujarat High Court had, as part of an ongoing suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL), in its order dated August 9, 2024, pulled up the railways on the four deaths within a week. One was regarding the carcasses of a lioness and two cubs being found on July 18, 2024, and the other of two lions being critically injured and one of them dying after a train collision on July 24-25, 2024.

In the most recent judicial development, in August 2026, in an affidavit before the Gujarat High Court in the same PIL, by Ram Ratan Nala, Conservator of Forest, Junagadh, had stated, “After 19 lions were fatally hit by trains between 2014 and 2024, the Gujarat government has deployed technology alongside traditional safeguards and diverted lions 6682 times from railway tracks running through the Asiatic Lion landscape spread majorly over Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, Amreli and Porbandar districts… The experiment has also ensured that no lion was killed by a train in the August 2024-May 2026 period.”

This 27-month streak ended on November 14, 2026.

The Indian Express attempted to reach out to Dr Ram Ratan Nala but he was unavailable for comment on Saturday.