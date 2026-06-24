Lion cub’s carcass found with injuries in Junagadh, search on for suspect: Forest department

Deputy Conservator of Forests Akshay Joshi said in the statement that the cub is estimated to be 7-8 months old. (Image generated using AI)

The carcass of a male lion cub was found near Junagadh city on Wednesday and primary inquiry suggested serious injuries on the body of the cub, indicating that it could have been killed by a person, the Forest Department said on Wednesday. A suspect has been identified in the matter and efforts are being made to trace him, a statement issued by the department said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Akshay Joshi said in the statement that the cub is estimated to be 7-8 months old. The carcass was found in the Rabari Nes area, which falls under the Dungar (South) Range of the Junagadh Forest Department.