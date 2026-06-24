Lion cub’s carcass found with injuries in Junagadh, search on for suspect: Forest department

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The carcass of a male lion cub was found near Junagadh city on Wednesday and primary inquiry suggested serious injuries on the body of the cub, indicating that it could have been killed by a person, the Forest Department said on Wednesday. A suspect has been identified in the matter and efforts are being made to trace him, a statement issued by the department said.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Akshay Joshi said in the statement that the cub is estimated to be 7-8 months old. The carcass was found in the Rabari Nes area, which falls under the Dungar (South) Range of the Junagadh Forest Department.
“Preliminary inspection indicates that the lion cub suffered severe injuries to its hind legs and forehead. Important evidence has been collected from the crime scene and other related locations, based on which further investigation is progressing,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said it is a suspected case of poaching.
“An FIR has been registered in the case, and the process is on to trace and nab the suspect. Motive behind the killing could be known after catching the suspect,” Modhwadia said.
“The post-mortem was completed at the Sakkarbaug Zoo by a panel of three veterinarians. The report has confirmed the severe physical injuries on the cub’s body. Detailed information regarding the exact cause of death will be available based on the post-mortem report and other corroborating evidence,” the forest department statement added.
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