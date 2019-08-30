Junagadh: Cops booked for murder after 65-year-old man dies in custody

Days after a 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in police custody in Junagadh on suspicion of theft, a murder case has been lodged against policemen of C-division police station, but no one has been named in particular.

Hari Bajania (65) was declared dead on August 16 evening, a day after he along with 11 others were picked up by a team of C-division police station on suspicion of theft from the shanties near Vinayak Heights Apartment in Junagadh. Hari used to pick scrap to sell them in the city area for a living. The police have refused to share the post-mortem details of the deceased.

“We were picked up around 2.30 am on August 16 and brought to the police station. They (policemen) beat us up and forced us to admit to the theft. Hari was taken to another room and tortured for hours by two policemen. Around 2 pm, they suddenly brought an ambulance and took Hari to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. We were released by 4.30 pm,” said Shankar Bajania, one of the 12 men picked up by the police. Shankar is the complainant in the case and he claimed that he couldn’t identify the policemen who tortured them.

Since the witness in the case has not been able to identify the “accused” policemen, no one has been named in the FIR, police said. However, sources said that around 12 policemen, including the station in charge, are under scanner for the alleged incident.

Taking cognizance of the complainant, an FIR has been lodged under sections 302, 323, 330, 342 and 348 for murder, causing hurt, causing hurt to extort confession, wrongful confinement, wrongful confinement to extort confession.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saurabh Singh, Junagadh Superintendent of Police, said, “The complainant couldn’t identify anyone as of yet, so we are proceeding with whatever evidence we have got till date. We are checking the CCTV footage of the police station to see how many policemen are involved. We will soon take action against the accused cops as per procedure.”