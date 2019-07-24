July 5 rally against mob lynching: Gujarat High Court stays arrest of two Congress leaders

The Gujarat High Court has stayed the arrest of two Congress leaders who were charged by Surat police under rioting and attempt to murder, in a peaceful rally in the city that turned violent on July 5. The court in its order also mentioned that the content of the FIR does not justify invoking Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC against the accused.

Two Surat Congress leaders, Former Secretary of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Feroz Malek and Surat City Congress Minority Cell President Haji Chandiwala, had been absconding in the the rioting and attempt to murder case lodged by police with regard to the July 5 rally. Both the leaders filed a plea on July 16 in the Gujarat High Court seeking a stay on their arrest. On July 19 the court passed the order staying their arrest.

The oral order of the court states, “Prima facie, this court is of the opinion that the ingredients of section 307 of the IPC are not established. However the investigation is allowed to be proceeded. Further, it is directed that no coercive steps shall be taken against the present applicants. The applicants shall cooperate with the investigations. Necessary report or draft charge sheet shall be filed after the investigations, for the perusal of this court.”

Expressing satisfaction with the court order, Feroz Malek said the Congress leaders were ready to cooperate with the police. “When there was a scuffle between the police and some of the people in the rally, we were telling people to disperse as we did not have police permission to go beyond Makkai bridge circle,” he said, speaking to The Indian Express.

“We have been actively working with the police department to maintain law and order during processions like Ganesh Chaturti and Taziyas but we have been made accused in the police complaint.” An official of the Surat police department said they will challenge the oral interim order of the Gujarat High Court in the coming days.

A large number of people from the minority community as well as some Congress leaders, including a Surat municipal councilor of the Congress, participated in the march from Badekhan Chakla area in Surat city on July 5, to condemn the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand. The rally was organised by the president of an NGO, Versatile Minority Forum, Advocate Babu Pathan also known as Istiyak Pathan.

Sources among the organisers said that Pathan had sought police permission eight days before the rally, stating that they wanted to hold a peaceful march Badekhan Chakla to the Surat district collector’s office at Athwalines at 3.00 pm on July 5.

Police officials denied permission just 45 minutes ahead of the rally on Friday, July 5, around 2.15 pm. However, after police signed the application denying permission to the rally, it granted permission for the march from Badekhan chakla to Makkai Bridge circle, one of the organisers told this newspaper on condition of anonymity. Policemen were also present around the rally.

The rally started at 3.00 pm, passed through Chowk Bazaar and reached Makkai Bridge circle at Nanpura, covering around 2 kilometres. Thousands of people participated in the peaceful rally which reached Makki Bridge circle, where police officials who were already present stopped the rally and prevented the crowd from moving ahead. After a heated exchange between the public and police, the situation turned violent, with the public allegedly pelting stones at the police and damaging two buses and two police vehicles, and the police imposing a lathi charge, lobbing tear gas shells, and firing two rounds in the air to disperse the mob.

A police complaint was registered against a mob of 4,000 people under various sections of the IPC for rioting and attempt to murder and damage to public property. The police have till now arrested 50 people, including the organiser of the rally Advocate Babu Pathan, municipal councilor Aslam Cyclewala, and others. The Surat district court granted bail to 12 people.