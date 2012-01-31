Judge visits Naroda Patiya site

The special trial judge for the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case,Jyotsana Yagnik,visited the massacre site and the surrounding areas on Monday,ahead of the commencement of final arguments by prosecution and defence from February 9.

The visit,which took around six-and-a-half-hours,has been done under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code after recording entire evidence related to the case.

Ninety-five persons were killed in the massacre when a mob of thousands attacked the Naroda Patiya locality,mainly inhabited by Muslims.

The case is one of the nine most gruesome riot cases that were further investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Supreme Court. A total 63 persons are undergoing trial in the case,including BJP MLA and former minister,Maya Kodnani.

The special judge started the visit at 11.30 am and was there till around 6 pm. During the visit,the court was accompanied by staff,SIT officers,prosecution and defence advocates,along with those of the victims and witnesses. The court got the main spots of the site videographed and photographed.

According to advocate Shamshad Pathan,throughout the visit,the judge was guided mainly by SIT officers and lawyers. She did not interact much with the witnesses or the people residing there.

Some of the landmark sites that the court visited include Jawahar Nagar,Hussain Nagar Chali,Kumbhaji Chali,ST Workshop Wall,Teesra Kuva,Gangotri Society,Bhagyoday Hotel,Noorani Masjid,Natraj Hotel and SRP Quarters.

Tight security arrangements were made at the site with the deployment of local police,border wing jawans and Central Industrial Security Force personnel.

