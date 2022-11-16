scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Judge recuses from hearing Teesta bail plea , Sreekumar’s bail extended

On Monday, the high court granted extension of interim bail to retired DGP RB Sreekumar, by a period of 10 days. He was granted interim bail until November 15 through an order dated September 28.

The court of Justice Samir Dave of Gujarat High Court on Tuesday recused itself from hearing Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail application in a case related to the 2002 riots.

Both Setalvad and Sreekumar are facing charges of allegedly fabricating evidence linked to the 2002 riots, with Setalvad being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until the Gujarat HC disposes of her regular bail plea.

Sreekumar had filed for regular bail before the Ahmedabad city sessions court, where the final verdict is reserved.

Sreekumar submitted before the court that he has not misused his liberty and considering his age, he may be either enlarged on interim bail for a period of three weeks or order may be passed by extending the earlier order.

The court of Justice Ilesh Vora took into consideration the two factors while granting the extension.

