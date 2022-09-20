scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

JP Nadda’s 2-day Gujarat visit from today

The leader, who is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad Monday night, will attend National Mayors Conference and NAMO Kisan Panchayat Tuesday morning in Gandhinagar, said BJP state general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela.

Workers ready the venue of BJP national president JP Nadda’s meeting in Rajkot. (Express Photo)

BJP National President J P Nadda will preside over various events in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Morbi during his two-day visit to Gujarat beginning Tuesday.

The leader, who is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad Monday night, will attend National Mayors Conference and NAMO Kisan Panchayat Tuesday morning in Gandhinagar, said BJP state general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela. In the afternoon, Nadda will preside over Janpratinidhi Sammelan of elected representatives of taluka panchayat, zilla panchayat, nagar palika, municipal corporation and co-operatives in Rajkot in the presence of Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other ministers.

His next stop will be a roadshow in Morbi along with Paatil and CM Patel. Later in the day, he will be in Gandhinagar to attend a tribute for martyrs which has been organised in 18 districts of the state after its launch in March.

On September 21, the second day of the visit, he will preside over a meeting of senior party leaders and members. Following this, in the afternoon, a professors’ summit has been organised in Ahmedabad’s Tagore Hall to take forward the party’s work and ideology to higher education institutes, Vaghela said.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 04:06:30 am
