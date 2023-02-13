Journalists among 5 held for bid to extort Rs 8 crore from top Gujarat cops: police

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested five people, including two journalists, for allegedly trying to “rope in top police officials” into a rape case and extort Rs 8 crore from them.

The ATS started the investigation after an affidavit outlining the alleged false allegations went viral online.

According to the ATS, a woman filed a complaint against one Ismail Malek and others at the Pethapur police station on January 15 under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 495 (concealment of previous marriage), 114 (abetment) and under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act 2003 and its amended provisions under section 3, 4, and 4 (a) (forcible conversion).

According ATS DIG Deepan Bhadran, the woman had earlier come in contact with one G K Prajapati alias G K Dada, a social activist, and had told him that Malek had taken her to a bungalow in Chandkheda, where a man around 45 years of age and identified as a “top police official of Ahmedabad” had twice raped her promising to free her brother, who is facing charges of theft, extortion and other charges in a case filed by Malek against the woman and her family members in November 2022. However, Prajapati had allegedly advised the woman not to record this detail of allegedly being subjected to rape in her Pethapur complaint.

As per the ATS, Prajapati had introduced the woman to a Surat-based middleman, Haresh Jadhav, and in her presence, Prajapati and Jadhav allegedly discussed a plan to extort Rs 8 crore from “the top Ahmedabad police official”.

The ATS has alleged that Prajapati and Jadhav assured the woman help and told her to follow their instructions in return. In the meantime, Prajapati and Jadhav allegedly discussed with their journalist friends Ashutosh Pandya and Kartik Jani a plan to add a top police official’s name to the woman’s “love jihad case” so as to pressure the officer into paying Rs 8 crore, and an affidavit to that effect was allegedly drafted in her name stating that the officer had raped her twice.

Later when a photo of the police officer was shown by Prajapati, the woman told him that the officer had done nothing wrong to her. According to the ATS, Prajapati and Jadhav then decided to name another police officer, and a revised affidavit was drafted to this effect on January 28.

On January 30, the woman was scheduled to record her confessional statement under Code of Criminal Procedure section 164 before a magisterial court in the Pethapur case.

Prajapati and Jadhav allegedly persuade her to not give a statement then and not to mention any police officer in her statement, saying they would otherwise not be able to help her. The woman ultimately did not mention any police officer in her statement.

However, as per the ATS, new paragraphs with certain police officers’ names were added to the affidavit without her knowledge. She allegedly signed it on February 1 without reading them.

Jadhav and another accused, Mahendrasinh Parmar alias Raju Gemini, allegedly contacted subordinates of the police officers repeatedly and threatened to frame the officers on rape charges.

All the five accused people were arrested from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The FIR against them was lodged at the Sector 7 police station under IPC sections 389 (attempts to put any person in fear of an accusation in order to commit extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).