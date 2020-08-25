Journalist ‘stalked and harassed by unknown men’, case booked

According to an FIR filed by Vastrapur police station on Sunday night, unknown persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (d) for stalking. (Rerpesentational)

Three days after a 35-year-old woman journalist associated with a local news channel was allegedly stalked and harassed by unknown men in Ahmedabad, police booked a case and began a probe in this regard.

The action comes after the journalist conducted a live Facebook session on August 20 and spoke about the stalking she experienced while on her way back home from work.

According to the complaint submitted by the victim, “On August 20, my shift ended around 9 pm and I left for home on my scooty. I reached near SAL hospital road in Thaltej when rainfall started. A black car then started following me and kept honking unnecessarily, even though there was enough space for the vehicle to overtake me. The car kept on following me from Saibaba cross roads to Chanakyapuri bridge.”

“ I stopped my scooty once and signalled the vehicle driver to roll down his window and reveal his identity, but he refused. I got scared and took shelter near a shopping complex wherein I did a Facebook live session to inform my friends and family regarding the harassment I was facing (sic),” the complaint added.

Police said that their priority is to identify the black vehicle that was allegedly stalking the woman as she couldn’t note down its registration number.

“We are going through available CCTV footage of August 20 on the route mentioned by the victim. We will find leads soon,” said a police officer at Vastrapur police station.

