Journalist Ravi Nair’s sentence suspended for a month in criminal defamation case

Nair moved an application in this regard before the court on Friday and the same was allowed.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 06:24 AM IST
Ravi Nair sentence suspended, Ravi Nair sentence, Ravi Nair, Ravi Nair criminal defamation case, Mansa, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsA magisterial court in Mansa of Gandhinagar district had convicted Nair of criminal defamation on the basis of a complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd.
A magisterial court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, on Friday suspended the February 10 sentence awarded to journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case and also granted him bail. Now, Nair can move an appeal against the sentence before the Sessions court within a month.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Nair’s lawyer Pratik Rupala said, “Today, we had moved an application to suspend the conviction to move an appeal and it was allowed by the court. The conviction stands suspended for a period of one month (till March 11). The court has also granted bail (to Nair). We will move the appeal within one month’s limit.”

A magisterial court in Mansa of Gandhinagar district had, on February 10, convicted Nair of criminal defamation on the basis of a complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd. The flagship company of the Adani Group had filed a criminal defamation case against Nair over a series of tweets between October 2020 and July 2021 and articles published on a website.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mansa, Damini Dixit, had convicted Nair of criminal defamation and sentenced him to one year’s simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Live Blog
