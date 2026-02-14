Journalist Ravi Nair’s sentence suspended for a month in criminal defamation case

A magisterial court in Mansa of Gandhinagar district had convicted Nair of criminal defamation on the basis of a complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd.

A magisterial court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, on Friday suspended the February 10 sentence awarded to journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case and also granted him bail. Now, Nair can move an appeal against the sentence before the Sessions court within a month.

Nair moved an application in this regard before the court on Friday and the same was allowed.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Nair’s lawyer Pratik Rupala said, “Today, we had moved an application to suspend the conviction to move an appeal and it was allowed by the court. The conviction stands suspended for a period of one month (till March 11). The court has also granted bail (to Nair). We will move the appeal within one month’s limit.”