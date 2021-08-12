Joined emergency services after assurance from Gujarat dy CM: Docs to resume strike after talks with govt fail

A day after resident doctors partially called off their strike following indication from the state government of a possible thaw in negotiations, the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of Gujarat in a statement late Wednesday said that it will resume its strike starting Thursday.

After Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday assured that if the protest by resident doctors is withdrawn unconditionally, a committee will be formed to address the issues and grievances of those genuinely aggrieved, junior doctors’ association on Wednesday had welcomed the government’s move as a “positive response regarding our rightful demands.”

The protesting resident doctors on Wednesday partially joined back on duty for Covid-19 and emergency services at trauma centres, although they refused to report for duty in general wards.

However, in a statement issued by JDA on Wednesday, it was stated that JDA had a meeting with additional chief secretary of health Manoj Aggarwal, health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare and senior faculties of government medical colleges. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, however, remained absent.

“During the meeting all six points of the JDA demands were discussed, but the government officials were agreeing partially to only one of the demands, that is considering senior residency equal to bond, that too only for the 2018 batch (recent pass out batch). We were expecting better response from the government that the 2019 and 2020 batch would also be included and hence we had agreed to start the emergency and Covid services today. But as government officials are not willing to come to terms fully with even one of our demands, we are calling off the emergency and Covid services by effect from tomorrow 8 am (12/08/21) and the strike will continue till all demands are met,” the statement said.

According to the Junior Doctors’ Association at BJ Medical College, the association representatives were called for a meeting at 10 pm on Wednesday night by the medical superintendent’s office, “for bilateral discussion with Dr Nitin Vora (GMC President, Dean GMERS Sola) Dr JV Modi (Medical Superintendent of Asarwa Civil Hospital), Dr Pranay Shah, dean of BJMC.”

According to the association, the hospital and medical college administrators on August 10 assured the resident doctors that their issues will be put forth for consideration before the health minister Nitin Patel in a meeting on Wednesday.

“…in good faith of patients and trust in our Medical Superintendent committee, we have decided to resume our Covid and Emergency services (Trauma Center) with effect from 11/8/21 09:00AM. Strike to continue until satisfactory written orders from Health Dept,” a statement from the association read on August 10.

The resident doctors too have revised their demand now, seeking that their residency period of one year after completion of the three-year post-graduate education, be counted as part of the compulsory medical bond service. As a JDA BJMC representative said, “In Maharashtra, the residency period is counted as part of the bond service and we too want the same.”

Meanwhile, following Patel’s address on Tuesday, MP Shah Government Medical College in Jamnagar, through the office of its dean issued a circular on Tuesday stating that medical interns who have joined in the strike supporting resident doctors, “are asked to be present on their duty immediately otherwise their internship period will be extended which should be taken seriously by each interns.” A copy of the circular was also marked to the district collector and district police’s office.