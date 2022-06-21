To join Gauhati High Court: Justice Chhaya’s contributions hailed at full court farewell

Gujarat High Court Judge RM Chhaya, who has been elevated as the Gauhati High Court Justice, was given a full court farewell on Monday with his colleagues and Chief Justice Aravind Kumar hailing his contributions to the judiciary.

Chief Justice Kumar said that as the executive chairperson of Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, Justice Chhaya had taken a number of steps to reduce the pendency of cases.

“During his tenure as the executive chairman, a number of important and innovative steps have been taken in reducing the pendency of cases in the lower judiciary. On account of the best efforts put in by Justice Chhaya, large number of cases were disposed of in Lok Adalat and special sittings. Justice Chhaya also headed various committees constituted for resolving administrative issues,” said CJ Kumar.

A visibly emotional Justice Chhaya broke into tears during his speech, saying that while on Father’s Day, fathers receive gifts but instead he is the one who has received the gift from his late father, adding that he misses his father.

Justice RM Chhaya Justice RM Chhaya

Justice Chhaya is scheduled to leave Ahmedabad to take charge at the Gauhati High Court on June 21, according to CJ Kumar. A union government notification dated June 19 had notified justice Chhaya’s appointment as Gauhati HC CJ.

Justice Chhaya practised as a lawyer for more than 25 years and was at the bench for 11 years, four months and three days. He is expected to serve at the Gauhati HC until his retirement in six-and-a-half months.

Heading the building committee among other committees for the judiciary in the state, CJ Kumar added that Justice Chhaya took personal interest in developing infrastructure in the high court and lower courts of the judiciary.

At the farewell, Gujarat government advocate general Kamal Trivedi also noted that Justice Chhaya is “very much religious” and is a “family man”, who is fond of music, particularly ghazals.

Gujarat High Court Advocates Association president and senior advocate Asim Pandya added that, “Justice Chhaya was never a disposal-oriented (judge) and was never in a hurry to decide a case without a full length hearing. He was probably more informed on the facts and law than the lawyers arguing before him.”