Jobs provided by Gujarat govt fell by 85% in 5 years, say records

Recruitment conducted by Gujarat government fell by over 85 per cent in five years, reveal records tabled in the state legislative assembly. While these records show that only 57,920 government jobs were provided across the state between 2013-14 and 2017-18, the state government on Saturday told this paper that it filled 1,18,478 vacancies during this period.

Compared to 25,566 government jobs provided between October 2013 and September 2014, the number of jobs provided every year by the Gujarat government fell sharply to 3,584 jobs between October 2017 and September 2018, states the data tabled in the legislature in February 2019 as a written reply by labour and employment minister, Dilipkumar Thakore, to an unstarred question posed by Congress MLA from Limdi, Somabhai Koli Patel, about private and government jobs provided across the state. The data was made public in the ongoing assembly session.

The reply states a total of 57,920 government jobs were provided across 33 districts during this five-year period, forming just 3.3 per cent of the total 17,52,890 jobs provided across Gujarat between October 2013 and September 2018. Most of the government jobs were provided in districts like Narmada (6,044), Amreli (5,361), Godhra (5,150) and Kutch (4,863). In 2018, the highest number of government jobs were given in Narmada district (1,223).

However, these figures do not match with those provided by the government in the modified budget that was presented by Nitin Patel earlier this week. “One lakh eighteen thousand youths have been recruited in government services during the past five years. Further, it is planned to recruit approximately 60,000 more people during the next three years,” stated deputy chief minister in his budget speech on July 2.

When asked about the dipping jobs as reflected in the assembly data in the government sector, Chief Secretary JN Singh said, “Every year, we are providing 30,000-35,000 government jobs. It is highly unlikely that the numbers of government jobs will be so low.”

Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel), General Administration Department, said in an email that between 2014-18, a total of 1,18,478 government positions were filled by the government. However, she did not comment on the discrepancy between the two data sets on the total government jobs provided during the five-year period.

Despite the fall in government recruitment, the data tabled in the Gujarat assembly showed that hiring by private sector registered a 32 per cent growth during this period. A total of 16,94,970 jobs were provided, especially in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kutch, Surat and Bharuch. The Indian Express had reported that of the 75 per cent of the Rs 2.44 lakh crore of industrial investments that have come to Gujarat between 2013-18 has been parked in four districts — Ahmedabad, Kutch, Surat and Bharuch.

The hiring by private players rose from 2,66,355 jobs in 2013 to 3,52,619 jobs in 2018. The year 2015-16, witnessed single largest recruitment of 4,03,512 jobs by the private sector.