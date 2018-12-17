Jobless ‘engineering prof’ held for stealing diamonds from Surat exhibition

A 38-year-old man, claiming to be a former professor of an engineering college in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly stealing diamonds worth Rs 6 lakh from a stall at a diamond exhibition in Surat.

Police said that Prabhunath Mishra, a resident of Deoria district in UP, was arrested on Saturday night from Kadodara area on the outskirts of the city, where he had been putting up at his friend’s house. They also recovered the stolen diamond from his possession. Mishra told the police that he taught robotics to BTech and MTech students at IFTM University in Moradabad in UP, and was out of job for the last eight months.

“Mishra thought that if he could manage to steal a packet of diamonds, it would end his financial crisis. He learnt about Sparkle diamond exhibition in Surat through internet and reached Surat to his friend’s house in Kadodara. He visited the exhibition centre and carried out a recce. The next day, he reached the stall of Tej Diamonds and tactfully stole the diamonds,” said ACP (Crime Branch) R R Sarwaiya.

According to police, Mishra posed as a customer and sought to meet the owner who was out at the time. He was made to sit inside the stall, and as the employees were busy attending other customers, Mishra stole diamonds, and left after a while saying that he would return after some time, said police sources.

The theft of polished diamonds weighing 99 carats was discovered in the evening during the verification of the stock. On going through the CCTV footage, police found a man stealing the diamond packets. The employees identified him as P N Mishra. Police sources said that on investigation it was found that Mishra had made online booking of his visit to the exhibition where he had registered his mobile number. Police immediately tracked his cellphone and located him at his friend’s house in Kakodara. “We are trying to dig out more information from him,” the ACP said.