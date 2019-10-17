Surat: Jobless, diamond polisher kills self, records video

A diamond polisher who was out of job and was facing financial constraints allegedly killed himself by consuming poison and sent a video of the act to his brother in Sarthana area of Surat on Wednesday. Family members rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said Jayesh Popatbhai Singada, a resident of Tirupati society in Sarthana area in Surat, and native of Botad, was working as diamond polisher in a private factory at Surat for the past 10 years.

“The factory where Jayesh was working laid off several employees, including him, three months ago. Jayesh was upset that he couldn’t find a job after that and went into depression, finally taking the extreme step,” Popatbhai Singada, Jayesh’s father, told The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, Jayesh went out searching for job and returned home in the evening. He again left the house in a few minutes and allegedly consumed poison at the corner of the street of his residential society. He recorded a video of the act on his mobile phone and sent it to his brother Naresh Singada, also working as a diamond polisher in another factory in Surat, police said.

In the video, Jayesh said that he was depressed as he couldn’t find a job and that he was the only earning member in his family. He said he was taking the extreme step as he was depressed about the same.

After sometime, Jayesh returned home and started vomiting. Meanwhile, his brother Naresh rushed to his house and shifted Jayesh to hospital where he was declared dead in the evening. Jayesh is survived by his wife, daughter who is in Class 12 and son who is in Class 9.

Sarthana police started investigation and sent the body for postmortem.

Rajesh Manilal, assistant sub-inspector, Sarthana police station, said, “After primary investigations, we have found that the deceased was jobless and had been facing financial crisis.”

Jaysukh Gajera, president of the Surat Diamond Polishers Association, said, “We came to know about the tragic incident of a jobless diamond polisher ending his life. Our team will go to his house and collect details.”