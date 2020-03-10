Will ensure land, job, assets are protected for locals: J&K Lt-Governor

The J&K trade delegation headed by Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo) The J&K trade delegation headed by Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo)

A Jammu and Kashmir government delegation, headed by its Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, signed 35 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2,641 crore with Gujarat-based corporates, MNCs, business groups and investors from different sectors, a press release by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) stated.

Addressing the businessmen in Ahmedabad, Murmu said, “A lot of apprehension is there… that if we open up Jammu and Kashmir, there will be a host of people coming from outside, and what about us? …I would like to say that we will see to it that job, land and assets are protected for the (local) people.”

Murmu also said that while there were no restrictions now on outsiders purchasing land in J&K, the government is investing in urban infrastructure and connectivity, and has earmarked a huge land bank to set up industries.

The Central government on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and announced bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He said while the region has ample hydro power supply, skilled manpower, and connectivity, his government has come out “with a very competitive policy,” drafting sectoral policy to facilitate investment.

“We are restructuring departments, streamlining each and every thing to provide ease of doing business. We are facilitating everything,” he said.

Murmu also appealed to Gujarati entrepreneurs to invest in J&K, assuring that the kind of apprehension about the region that existed earlier is not there anymore. “Apprehensions over militancy and other things are limited to certain pockets. That too has become negligible. There is complete peaceful atmosphere there,” he said.

Ravindra Kumar, Managing Director (MD) of J&K Trade Promotion Organisation (J&KTPO), said 14 sectors are being looked at. Kumar added that while no special incentives were discussed per se, a proposed policy to foster investment is under consideration with the Central government at the moment and a decision is awaited in the next one to two weeks. “The policy includes some duty exemptions on allotted land (to interested industries), green industry incentives such as providing pollution control devices, etc.”

While not giving specific details, Kumar gave an approximate break-up of the MoUs signed in Ahmedabad. “Nearly 30 per cent were related to infrastructure, where housing and real estate is being looked at. Another 20 per cent of the MoUs were related to tourism and tourism-related infrastructure, 10 per cent were by pharma and another 10 per cent by the education sector where they are looking at development of residential schools, professional colleges.”

Surindar Pal Singh, Head of CII of J&K state office, said some of the newer areas being looked at are the “non-polluting industries” such as in the areas of food-processing, information and technology and tourism. “In J&K, a large amount of milk (demand) is met from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. AMUL is keen to set up units to meet the demand. Rasna too sees an opportunity in dry powder products,” Kumar said.

Singh added, “Some Gujarat-based industrialists have already visited different districts of J&K and they have realised that J&K is not at all a difficult area to travel to or to visit. Many have committed that they will invest. Many don’t want any incentives but only a piece of land and an ease of doing business.”

R S Sodhi, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (Amul), said, “We have been operating two plants in J&K for the past 10 years — one in Jammu and another in Srinagar — manufacturing milk, buttermilk and curd. With the new MoU, we will expand into manufacturing ice-cream and flavoured milk and will be setting up two new plants. We are aiming at procuring from the state, processing in the state and selling there itself.”

Jaxay Shah, president of CREDAI, said, “…one of the things we are looking at is a skill training institute in J&K on behalf of CREDAI. We are also looking at the scope of public private partnership (PPP) policy wherein the government can deal with the land aspect and private developers can then step in. We are looking at the laws at present (with regard to investment) and also at (the scope) of tourism. We have proposed them to have one-day workshop in Srinagar. First, CREDAI will explore the strength, weakness, opportunity and threat (SWOT) and since CREDAI is a bridge between developers and government, thereafter, we can rope in developers. A video-conference is expected by the end of the month (on the progress from the J&K government side).”

The last leg of the six-city roadshow saw Gujarat-base business houses such as Rasna, Cadila, Ambuja Group, Amul, Adani, Suzlon, Abellon Clean Energy in attendance to discuss their investment plans in J&K.

