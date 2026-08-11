Can’t Rahul Gandhi see students’ pain?: Minister slams Congress ‘silence’ on Jharkhand protests

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State Agriculture Minister and senior BJP leader Jitu Vaghani on Tuesday targeted the Opposition Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over its stand in connection with alleged police atrocities against protesting students in Jharkhand and logjam in Parliament, asking “Can’t Rahul Gandhi see the pain of students of Jharkhand students?”
Vaghani was addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, a day after police and agitators clashed in Ranchi.
Quoting Vaghani, a BJP statement claimed, “In Jharkhand, students were peacefully and decorously raising their demands regarding their future, competitive exams and serious issues such as irregularities in recruitment processes and paper leaks, without any objectionable behaviour or language. Reports have emerged that barbed wire, lathi charges, tear gas and water cannons were allegedly used against these students. Such treatment toward students is extremely serious and condemnable.”
Pointing out that a coalition government of the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is in power in Jharkhand, Vaghani lashed out at Gandhi over his alleged silence on the issue of students’ plight in Jharkhand.
In this context, the statement quoted Vaghani as saying, “Why can’t Rahul Gandhi, who plays politics over student issues at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, see the pain of the students in Jharkhand? Despite such treatment being meted out to students under the rule of his own coalition government in Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi’s silence raises many questions. Why different standards for Delhi and Jharkhand? The youth of the country are watching this double standard of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. The future and rights of the youth should not be resolved based on selective politics, but with sensitivity and responsibility.“
Lambasting the Congress over logjam in parliament, Vaghani alleged, “Union Ministers J P Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and Piyush Goyal have clearly stated that the government is ready to answer every issue in Parliament. Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah is ready to reply in Parliament. When the government is ready for discussion and answers, why is the Congress disrupting the proceedings of Parliament?“
Vaghani also accused the Congress of repeatedly and deliberately running away from discussions in parliament and that Gandhi is spreading anarchy and falsehood in the country.
He alleged, “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress simply do not want a discussion in Parliament or an answer from the Home Minister Amitbhai Shah, because if a discussion takes place and the government replies, every lie and misleading statement of Rahul Gandhi will be exposed.”
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