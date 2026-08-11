Can’t Rahul Gandhi see students’ pain?: Minister slams Congress ‘silence’ on Jharkhand protests

Pointing out that a coalition government of the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is in power in Jharkhand, Vaghani lashed out at Gandhi over his alleged silence on the issue of students’ plight in Jharkhand. (Express File, enhanced with AI)

State Agriculture Minister and senior BJP leader Jitu Vaghani on Tuesday targeted the Opposition Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over its stand in connection with alleged police atrocities against protesting students in Jharkhand and logjam in Parliament, asking “Can’t Rahul Gandhi see the pain of students of Jharkhand students?”

Vaghani was addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, a day after police and agitators clashed in Ranchi.

Quoting Vaghani, a BJP statement claimed, “In Jharkhand, students were peacefully and decorously raising their demands regarding their future, competitive exams and serious issues such as irregularities in recruitment processes and paper leaks, without any objectionable behaviour or language. Reports have emerged that barbed wire, lathi charges, tear gas and water cannons were allegedly used against these students. Such treatment toward students is extremely serious and condemnable.”