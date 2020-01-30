Jitu Vaghani: Congress should declare if it is with anti-nationals

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani. (File) State BJP president Jitu Vaghani. (File)

Gujarat BJP, on Wednesday, attacked opposition Congress over the visit of two of its MLAs to the Shaheen Bagh protest site in Delhi.

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani said that the fact that Congress MLAs visited a place where “anti-national” lectures are being delivered, shows that Congress is with “anti-nationals”.

Congress MLAs Imran Khedawala from Jamalpur and Gyasuddin Shaikh from Dariapur, had visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday, where hundreds of women have been sitting in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month now.

Vaghani, on Wednesday, attacked Congress over the visit of the two Congress MLAs to Shaheen Bagh and sought to know if the opposition party supports people “who talk about dividing the country.”

“The visit of the two MLAs is a matter of shame for entire Gujarat. Gujaratis have never supported anti-nationals. At such a time, Gujarat Congress should declare if they are with anti-nationals. Does Gujarat Congress support those who talk about dividing the country?” asked Vaghani.

However, Khedawala strongly defended his visit to Shaheen Bagh while refuting BJP allegations and said, “They say anti-nationals have been protesting there. Now, Home Ministry is theirs. Why don’t they remove the protesters from there? These people (of BJP) are misguiding the people.”

“People there (at Shaheen Bagh) are protesting to save the Constitution. People from all religions, intellectuals are sitting there. Are they anti-nationals? …Actually, BJP has been losing state after state in elections. In Delhi Assembly elections too, they do not have any issue and therefore they are raking up the issue of Shaheen Bagh to misguide the country,” Khedawala added.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App