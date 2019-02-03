Jignesh Mevani welcomes Anand Teltumbde’s release, says ‘everyone being targeted by State’s repression’

Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, on Saturday welcomed the Pune court’s decision to release Dalit scholar and civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, hours after he was arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case.

“Some good news, Anand Teltumbde has been released; cannot be arrested before February 11… Temporary relief, but let us please continue being vigilant and condemn all the arrests of every outspoken citizen — everyone targeted by the State’s repression. To not condemn and be silent is violence,” Mevani said in a series of tweets.

“New India can’t be created without annihilation of caste. And caste cannot be annihilated without scholars like Anand Teltumbde,” he added.

On January 22, expressing fear of Teltumbde’s arrest, Mevani had said that the scholar “is paying the price for being a leading voice of dissent in India’s fascist rule under Narendra Modi”.