Jignesh Mevani slams BJP over Hindenburg-Adani row, says one third of Indians victims of ‘this scam’

Amping up its attacks on the ruling BJP over the Hindenburg-Adani saga and the leak of a junior clerk exam paper, the Gujarat Congress has announced protests in all districts on February 6—including outside the Ahmedabad LIC office—and a “Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra” on February 7.

“Since it all started from Gujarat, the Gujarat and the Indian government must assure the LIC policyholders that not even a single one of them would lose even a rupee because of this scam,” state Congress working president Jignesh Mevani told reporters Saturday.

Mevani demanded an “immediate probe” by the Supreme Court under the aegis of the Chief Justice, a joint parliamentary committee, the Enforcement Directorate and market regulator Sebi into the short-seller’s allegations against the Adani Group.

Expressing concerns over Hindenburg Research’s revelations, Mevani said, “Today the whole country is witness to the fact that ports, airports, gas, energy, roads, all tenders and monopoly are given to Adani Group, in complete contravention of our Constitution, which outlines a ‘socialist democratic republic’…

“What the Hindenburg report has exposed is so shocking, that a company which does not generate anything and has no manufacturing, services, trading or offices—where there are offices, there is no staff or production—by using shell companies, are stealing billions of rupees’ worth of tax money by setting up a network of fake companies internationally….

“They managed to inflate their share prices to get the country’s low-income groups, middle- and lower-middle classes to invest in them, so much so that the LIC, which is the country’s company—an organisation for the citizens—has invested Rs 76,000 crore in Adani Group, and public sector banks such as SBI have provided loans worth more than Rs 80,000 crore.

The Congress leader said that LIC and the banks had cumulatively invested around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Adani Group and that this investment had in turn been made with money invested by over 50 crore consumers, bank account holders and LIC policyholders of the country.

“As a result of this scam, the lives of 50 crore people of this country, that is one in every three people in the country, has been played with. A dangerous situation has been created with the potential of our economy drowning, our public sector banks and LIC crashing, and yet the Gujarat government or the Gujarat CM or the Indian government or India’s PM is not ready to caution the public to not even invest Re 1 in any of their stocks.

“The PM who dines with Adani and flies in his private jet is not ready to speak a word against him. When Jignesh Mevani tweets, police are sent from Assam to arrest him, but Sebi, which has been investigating for two years, has not produced a report on it till date, and the ED too remains completely silent. Who will take accountability of the risk exposed to the more than 50 crore account holders in this country? When will the ED, which is famous for targeting Opposition leaders, reach Adani’s doors?”

“On February 6, in all 33 districts of Gujarat, we will be protesting, including at the LIC office at Relief Road in Ahmedabad,” the Vadgam MLA said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Jagdish Thakor raised the paper leaks in government recruitment exams.

“The BJP has been in power for more than 27 years and more than 40 papers have been leaked in this period. Poor parents are ending up wasting their money to ensure their wards’ education, given how the papers are leaking each time…To take up this issue, we will commence the Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra from Sabarmati Ashram to Kochrab Ashram on February 7. Be it the issue of paper leaks, or how the LIC, which takes money from poor people, is being used by the Narendra Modi government to favour 4-5 business tycoons. We plan to complete some 100-odd yatras by February-end,” Thakor told reporters at Bhiloda in Aravalli.

“It is strange that if someone writes a word against Narendra Modi on WhatsApp, the person is caught by using world-class technology, and yet they are unable to catch people who are leaking papers 40 times? It may be that we have [only] a few MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha, but we will continue demanding answers from the Gujarat government,” Thakor added.