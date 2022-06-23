Jignesh Mevani questions Agnipath and other welfare schemes

Independent Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Jignesh Mevani, raised questions about the Centre’s Agnipath scheme on Wednesday, a day before Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to reach Mahmadpur village in Vadgam to launch a government scheme. Mevani claimed that Mahmadpur village has a culture of a number of youths going to armed forces.

“When you (BJP) are tampering with the future of thousands of such youths who are preparing for the recruitment examinations of the Army, what message will you give to the people of Mahmadpur with reference to the Agnipath scheme? Do clarify that,” Mevani asked in a video.

Mevani said that thousands of people from Banaskantha district have retired from the Army. “How much land has been allotted to such Army jawans? Do clarify if how much land the government is prepared to allot to those people,” he asked.

Patel is scheduled to launch a three-day long Shala Praveshotsav (school enrollment drive) from Mahmadpur village in Mevani’s constituency on Thursday.

The Vadgam MLA also asked the CM not to try to take credit for the recently announced provisions of lifting Narmada

water from main canal of Narmada Yojana and providing it to the lakes of Banaskantha and Patan districts.

He claimed that it was because of him constantly raising the issue at various forums, including Gujarat Assembly and rallies of thousands of people of Banaskantha, that the government had to make the announcement. He asked Patel to announce the date by which the scheme would be fully implemented instead of trying to take credit for announcing it.

He also demanded an answer from the CM regarding time bound completion of a proposed GIDC unit at Jalotra in Vadgam,

the announcement of which was made in the last budget.

The list of demands from Mevani to the CM also includes conferring grant-in-aid status to two colleges of Chaudhary and Kshatriya communities in the region and residential plots for people of 66 villages.

“If you have answers to these questions, then you are welcomed. Else, people of Vadgam will ask you questions and be ready with answers,” Mevani said in the video.