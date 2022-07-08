Jignesh Mevani made a working president of Gujarat Congress

July 8, 2022 2:12:25 am
Ahead of the Assembly elections and after the exit of Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed seven working presidents, including Dalit leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, in the party’s state unit.
“The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of working presidents of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. The other working presidents are MLAs Lalit Kagathara, Rutvik Makwana, Ambarish J Der, Himmatsingh Patel and Kadir Pirzada along with Indravijaysinh Gohil,” according to a press release issued Thursday night by KC Venugopal, general secretary of All India Congress Committee.
