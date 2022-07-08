scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Jignesh Mevani made a working president of Gujarat Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed seven working presidents, including Dalit leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, in the party’s state unit.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 8, 2022 2:12:25 am
Jignesh Mevani(Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Ahead of the Assembly elections and after the exit of Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed seven working presidents, including Dalit leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, in the party’s state unit.

“The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of working presidents of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. The other working presidents are MLAs Lalit Kagathara, Rutvik Makwana, Ambarish J Der, Himmatsingh Patel and Kadir Pirzada along with Indravijaysinh Gohil,” according to a press release issued Thursday night by KC Venugopal, general secretary of All India Congress Committee.

 

 

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Ahmedabad

 

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement