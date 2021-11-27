Forgo caste and unite for polls: Jignesh Mevani tells communities

Congress leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani lashed out at the ruling BJP accusing them of following the constitution of the RSS and called upon all “oppressed communities” to forgo caste and unite for the polls.

“I call upon all poor to forgo their caste and religion. You may be from Turi, Targala, Vadi Chhara or Madari community but if a person from your society gets elected to the Vidhan Sabha, then no one can stand in front of you,” Mevani said at a public event to celebrate the Constitution Day in Meghaninagar of Ahmedabad Friday night.

“Narendra Bhai (Narendra Modi) follows the constitution of the RSS whose leaders clearly said they don’t want a constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar. They follow Manusmriti that says a lower caste person cannot own land or property or a woman cannot live with equality and independence. They have forgotten that it is the India of Dr Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, Lord Buddha, Kabir, (Guru) Nanakdev and Ravidas. Many Hitlers like you (PM Modi) have come and gone. You have gained arrogance and this time, too, shall pass,” he further said.

Emphasising the importance of the Constitution of India, The young Dalit leader said: “When one asks me why we are celebrating the Constitution, I ask them to imagine a country where there was no constitution. There was once an order system under which if a lower-caste person heard a Ved Mantra, melted glass was poured into his ears. Then a man called Dr BR Ambedkar took birth and he said “nothing doing, this country belongs equally to all Hindus, Muslims, Savarna and Dalits”. This is why we celebrate the Constitution, due to which today small cart owners and vendors can have their rights, due to which acts such as untouchability, caste-based discrimination are termed criminal, due to which there is not just freedom of life but access to a life with dignity, due to which no one can use discriminatory casteist slurs against us, due to which police cannot torture us in custody just because we belong to the Madari community,” said Mevani.

Mevani also slammed the RSS calling them sycophants of the British Raj. “Today, the Duryodhan-Dusasan duo sitting in Delhi have created havoc in the country by creating an atmosphere of fear. Anyone who speaks against them, be it the journalists, professors or political leaders, are termed anti-nationals and put in jail under stringent terror laws like UAPA. We have to tell them that we don’t fear them. You were sycophants of the British at the time when Bhagat Singh went to gallows and when Subhash Chandra Bose was recruiting his army. These people don’t respect the national flag and their Nagpur-based headquarters did not fly the flag. Sardar Patel had revoked the ban on them on the condition that they will respect the national flag. Today, these people teach us nationalism. We don’t need any certificate from them,” he said.

The event was also attended by Daxin Bajrange, a prominent theatre activist and filmmaker-cum-convenor of Denotified Tribe Adhikar Manch.