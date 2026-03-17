Una flogging: Challenge verdict in high court: Mevani to Gujarat govt

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Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani has urged the state government to challenge a special court’s verdict acquitting 35 of the 41 men accused in the 2016 Una Dalit flogging case. Five other accused were sentenced to five years of imprisonment.
Speaking to the media in Palanpur on Tuesday, the Vadgam MLA said, “There should have been a clear message [from the government] that attacks on Dalits will not be tolerated. But no such message has gone out”.
The 2016 incident, in which members of a Dalit family were tied to a vehicle and publicly flogged by self-styled cow vigilantes in Una, had triggered widespread protests across Gujarat and drew national attention.
Mevani said victims had expressed fear following the verdict. “Once again, their lives will be in danger… they won’t feel like living in Una,” he said and demanded that the assurances of land to till and government jobs given by then chief minister Anandiben Patel should be given to the Una victims.
Alleging repeated attacks on the family, he said some of the accused had assaulted them again in 2018 and 2023, even when the latter were out on bail.
Demanding immediate legal action, Mevani said the government should appoint a senior counsel to challenge the verdict. “If the government does not act, we will challenge this verdict ourselves… up to the Supreme Court,” he said.
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