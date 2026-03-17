Una flogging: Challenge verdict in high court: Mevani to Gujarat govt

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani has urged the state government to challenge a special court’s verdict acquitting 35 of the 41 men accused in the 2016 Una Dalit flogging case. Five other accused were sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

Speaking to the media in Palanpur on Tuesday, the Vadgam MLA said, “There should have been a clear message [from the government] that attacks on Dalits will not be tolerated. But no such message has gone out”.

The 2016 incident, in which members of a Dalit family were tied to a vehicle and publicly flogged by self-styled cow vigilantes in Una, had triggered widespread protests across Gujarat and drew national attention.