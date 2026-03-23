Not only against atrocities, fight for land, edu, health & jobs, too: Jignesh Mevani

Vadgam MLA and Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani on Sunday called for a rethink on ‘Dalit Andolan (movement)’ in Gujarat, stating that the community collectively agitated mostly against atrocities and not against issues such as land allotment, fund allotment, education, health, etc.
“Dalits do not speak up on filling up vacancies [in government jobs]. It becomes an issue when reservation is not implemented in the recruitment to 84 posts of police sub-inspectors… if a demand is made for filling up of vacant positions, then 8,400 people can get jobs… we do not fight on the issue of education. We do not fight on the issue of health, employment, or land. We do not demand plots for housing. We do not fight for land for cremation/burial. We do not run any campaign for the elimination of untouchability,” he said at an event where victims of Dalit atrocities in the state, including those of the 2016 Una public flogging case, were honoured.
The programme was organised by Maha Gujarat SC-ST Mahasabha in Gandhinagar. Mevani was also felicitated there.
“We do not fight for minimum wages for workers in factories. We do not fight to ensure payslips and provident funds for employees or against the hire-and-fire policy. Except atrocities, we fight against almost nothing. This is the ‘dasha’ (condition), and if we want to change the ‘disha’ (direction), then Dalit Andoan must also change its perspective.”
Mevani added, “Lands have not been distributed in Gujarat (under revenue laws) after 2008. We also do not demand from political parties during elections, or even otherwise, how much land they will distribute should they win. Dalit movement does not make such a demand in Gujarat, or elsewhere in the country…”
On the allocation of resources, Mevani said: “We do not have a perspective on resources. Dalits should fight for contracts in every district. This should be the agenda of Dalit Andolan. Our demand should be to hike loan for foreign education to Rs 1 crore.”
The Vadgam MLA argued that there was a need to do a ‘rethink’ on shaping Dalit agitation in the state.
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Mevani said that in most gruesome or serious cases of atrocities such as the Thangadh killings of 2012 or the Una public flogging of 2016, there should be a team of experts who can coordinate and fight the cases right up to the Supreme Court.
Along with the victims of Una public flogging, their lawyer Govind Parmar was also felicitated at the event. A special court had recently convicted five accused and acquitted 35 others. The five convicts were awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment.
Parmar said they would challenge the judgment in the High Court and seek enhancement of prison terms awarded to the five convicted, and also against the acquittal of the 35 individuals.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More