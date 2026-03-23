Not only against atrocities, fight for land, edu, health & jobs, too: Jignesh Mevani

Vadgam MLA and Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani on Sunday called for a rethink on ‘Dalit Andolan (movement)’ in Gujarat, stating that the community collectively agitated mostly against atrocities and not against issues such as land allotment, fund allotment, education, health, etc.

“Dalits do not speak up on filling up vacancies [in government jobs]. It becomes an issue when reservation is not implemented in the recruitment to 84 posts of police sub-inspectors… if a demand is made for filling up of vacant positions, then 8,400 people can get jobs… we do not fight on the issue of education. We do not fight on the issue of health, employment, or land. We do not demand plots for housing. We do not fight for land for cremation/burial. We do not run any campaign for the elimination of untouchability,” he said at an event where victims of Dalit atrocities in the state, including those of the 2016 Una public flogging case, were honoured.