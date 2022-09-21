Detained in manner police detains people sleeping on roads: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

After Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani and 14 others were suspended for a day from the Gujarat Assembly for unruly behaviour and evicted by marshals, the opposition party MLA said, “We were detained by marshals in a way police detains people sleeping on roads.”

“The dignity of the House and MLAs was humiliated. We were only talking about unemployment, inflation, lumpy disease, drug recovery worth crores, exam paper leak and other issues,” he added.

As soon as the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly began, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva demanded a special half-hour discussion on issues concerning agitating government employees, farmers, Anganwadi workers and ex-servicemen.

When Speaker Nimaben Acharya refused Rathva’s demand, Mevani and other MLAs of Congress rushed near the well of the House and started sloganeering.

“When so many employees of almost all the departments are agitating over their pending issues, why is the BJP not ready to hold a discussion in the House?” asked Deputy LoP, Shailesh Parmar, amid continuous sloganeering by his party colleagues.

When Opposition MLAs refused to go back to their seats as directed by the Speaker, Gujarat Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Trivedi proposed suspension of the legislators sitting in the well.

With a majority voice vote, Acharya suspended Mevani and 14 other Congress MLAs for the day.

(With inputs from ANI)