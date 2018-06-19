Jigisha Seth elected Vadodara Municipal Corporation mayor

Jigisha Seth Jigisha Seth

Dr Jigisha Seth was elected unopposed as Vadodra’s Mayor on Monday. An anesthetist, Seth had served two terms as the Municipal Councillor. She presently serves as the Director of the Smart City Vadodara (SCV) and the Vadodara Urban Development Association (VUDA).

MSU syndicate member Dr Jivrajbhai Chauhan was elected deputy Mayor. Chauhan served as state president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Cell from 2010 to 2013. Former Vadodara BJP president Satish Patel was appointed standing committee chairperson. Patel has served as BJP incharge in Chhota Udepur and Narmada districts.

