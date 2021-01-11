Jharkhand man held, human trafficking racket busted: Rajkot police

Rajkot police said they got information about the presence of Singh in Jharkhand after a few arrests were made in Rajkot in the past three days for trafficking. (Representational)

The Rajkot Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), with help from the Jharkhand Police, arrested a man from Giridih in Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in an online human trafficking racket.

According to police, Rakesh Singh (30), a native of Kodarma district in Jharkhand, was held from his rented residence in Ghorthamba of Giridih district on Saturday. He was operating an online trafficking racket where sex workers were sent to customers in Gujarat, Delhi and other states.

On Friday, Rajkot Police’s A division team arrested one Paras Shah (33) from a private hotel in the city after which the racket was unearthed.

“On investigation, we found that the racket was being operated by one Rakesh Singh from Jharkhand who made deals on his phone to customers in Rajkot, Surat and other cities of Gujarat. In a joint operation with Giridih police and Rajkot Crime Branch, the accused was held from his residence and is being brought to Gujarat. He has been booked under immoral trafficking sections,” said a police officer of Rajkot DCB.