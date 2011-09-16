Jethava: HC seeks to know action taken on allegations against Solanki

Father presses for CBI probe,accuses police of carrying out perfunctory investigation

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday asked the state government as to what actions they have taken on the allegations levelled by Bhikha Jethava,father of slain RTI activist Amit Jethava,that his son was murdered at the behest of BJP Junagadh MP Dinu Solanki.

This came after Bhikha accused the Gujarat Police of carrying out perfunctory investigations in the case.

Demanding a CBI probe,Bhikha told the court during the final hearing of his petition that had the police intimated Amits wife and allowed her to be the complainant in the case,she would have named Solanki as the main accused in the FIR.

He alleged the police have deliberately not investigated the allegations made against Solanki. Following this,the HC asked the government to put on record the actions taken in this reagrd so far.

Jethava was killed on July 20 last year in front of the HC,a few days after he filed a PIL seeking courts intervention to check the menace of illegal mining in the periphery of the Gir sanctuary. In his PIL,he had made direct allegations against Solanki,holding him responsible for the alleged illegal activities in the periphery of the sanctuary. The city police became the complainant in the case.

The case was first investigated by the Sola High Court police station and was subsequently handed over to the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB). The DCB made several arrests in the case,including Shiva Solanki,nephew of Dinu Solanki.

According to the DCB,Shiva had hired contract killers for Rs 11 lakh to kill Jethava. It is the case of DCB that Shiva and his accomplices conspired to kill Jethava because he had damaged their mining business through various RTI applications.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App